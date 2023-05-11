Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 8.7 %

DIS traded down $8.79 on Thursday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,180,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

