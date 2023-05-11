Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 8.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 11,125,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 23,387,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Carvana Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,271.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

