Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Trading Down 1%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

