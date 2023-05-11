Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 17.3%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) were down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 1,169,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,088,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

