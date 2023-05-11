Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

CBOE traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

