CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,402. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

