C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.83

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.83 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.94). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($1.97), with a volume of 411,290 shares changing hands.

CCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.67. The firm has a market cap of £608.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,032.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

