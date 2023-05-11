CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and $7.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.46 or 1.00061631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06621174 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,794,993.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

