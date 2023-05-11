Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.56.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

