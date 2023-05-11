Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Dawson James increased their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,793. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
Featured Articles
