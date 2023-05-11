CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Financial Survey

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.18% 20.81% 10.10% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CGI and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CGI currently has a consensus price target of $139.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Lichen China.

48.5% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Lichen China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.08 billion 2.42 $1.15 billion $4.82 21.24 Lichen China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Summary

CGI beats Lichen China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

