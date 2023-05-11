Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. 1,503,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 130.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,609,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.