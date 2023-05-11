Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.81. 275,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 378,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.25 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 6.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.75.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
See Also
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
- Robinhood’s High APY May Not Be Enough To Kickstart A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.