Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.81. 275,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 378,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.25 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.