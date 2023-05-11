Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Holdings Cut by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,495 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Chemung Financial worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,608. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Articles

