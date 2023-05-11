Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,255. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $294.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

