China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 942.3% in April

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 942.3% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 366,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

