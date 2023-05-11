Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 263.3% in April

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,800 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the April 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,218.0 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

