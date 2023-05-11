Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 263.3% in April

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,800 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the April 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,218.0 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.
About Chinasoft International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinasoft International (CFTLF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.