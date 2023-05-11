Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.26. 305,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

