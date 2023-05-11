Citigroup Inc. Has $107.88 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,933 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $107,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

