Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,043,489 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 387.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.89% of CMS Energy worth $162,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CMS Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in CMS Energy by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.