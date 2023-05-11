Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CLVT stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

