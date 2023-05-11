Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,068.81

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,068.81 ($38.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($39.37). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,030 ($38.23), with a volume of 45,867 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,740 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Clarkson Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £914.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,219.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,068.74.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Clarkson
In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.93), for a total transaction of £33,564.80 ($42,353.06). 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Further Reading
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.