Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,068.81

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,068.81 ($38.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($39.37). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,030 ($38.23), with a volume of 45,867 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,740 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £914.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,219.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,068.74.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Clarkson

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 3,705.18%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.93), for a total transaction of £33,564.80 ($42,353.06). 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

