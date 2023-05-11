Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $19.98.
