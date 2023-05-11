Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $19.98.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.