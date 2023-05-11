CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLP Trading Down 1.0 %

CLPHY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,069. CLP has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

