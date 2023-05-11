Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.96

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.76) to GBX 2,600 ($32.81) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.56) to GBX 2,545 ($32.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.39) to GBX 2,350 ($29.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,700 ($34.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.