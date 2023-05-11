Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after buying an additional 5,744,943 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,332. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
