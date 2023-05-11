CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Charles L. Treadway Buys 56,155 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CommScope Trading Down 1.2 %
COMM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 2,603,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,747. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
