CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Charles L. Treadway Buys 56,155 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CommScope Trading Down 1.2 %

COMM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 2,603,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,747. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CommScope by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

