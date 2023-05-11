Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.55

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.55 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 52.25 ($0.66). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 52.25 ($0.66), with a volume of 427,624 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.60. The firm has a market cap of £271.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a €2.00 ($2.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,448.28%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

