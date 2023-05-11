Comparing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 1.62% 1.18% 0.55% HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.03 $30.00 million $0.33 2.01 HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.27 -$6.68 million ($0.37) -2.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty TripAdvisor and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

