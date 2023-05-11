Comparing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Artivion and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nyxoah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.92%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.80%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Artivion.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Artivion has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Artivion and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $313.79 million 1.93 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -20.29 Nyxoah $3.25 million 61.54 -$32.90 million ($1.26) -6.37

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nyxoah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24% Nyxoah -1,004.67% -23.03% -19.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artivion beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

