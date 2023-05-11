Comparing Sprott (NYSE:SII) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for loanDepot and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sprott.

This table compares loanDepot and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.45 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.03 Sprott $147.94 million 6.39 $17.63 million $0.74 49.27

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64% Sprott 14.13% 6.75% 4.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats loanDepot on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.