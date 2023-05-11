Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,300 ($29.02) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.50) to GBX 1,675 ($21.14) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,101.00.

Compass Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

