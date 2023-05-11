Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Compound has a market cap of $261.59 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $35.08 or 0.00130529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040834 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,456,196 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,455,315.85872599 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.1645866 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $15,626,869.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.