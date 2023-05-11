Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE LODE traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 923,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,878. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements.

