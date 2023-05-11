Contango Ore (CTGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($1.19).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

