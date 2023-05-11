Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.59 and a one year high of C$8.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.56.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4576271 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Converge Technology Solutions

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.