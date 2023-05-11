Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.59

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 547417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.93.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4576271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.