Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

CPLFF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

