Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COSG remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Cosmos Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative return on equity of 3,392.54% and a negative net margin of 515.60%.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens.

