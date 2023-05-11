Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 7,733,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

