Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Canna-Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNGL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNGL stock remained flat at $10.66 during midday trading on Thursday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

