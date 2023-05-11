Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 207,005 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,005 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of SILJ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

