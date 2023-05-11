Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,516,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,827,000. DCP Midstream makes up about 6.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.73% of DCP Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 79,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,335. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

