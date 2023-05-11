Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 306,375 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 306,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises 2.8% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

SMFG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Stories

