Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 648,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,543. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Euronav’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jonestrading raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.