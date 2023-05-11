Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

LHC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,154. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

