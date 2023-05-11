Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 398,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,190,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. 1,903,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

