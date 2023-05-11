Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

MO traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

