Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.55. 53,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.