Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDOG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 6,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

